Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 913 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

