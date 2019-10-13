Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 25026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

In related news, Director Gregory Mark Clarkes bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,752,553 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,324.43. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 194,500 shares of company stock worth $45,938.

Gen III Oil Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

