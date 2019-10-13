Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Market Capitalization Achieves $959,305.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $959,305.00 and $8,805.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00213752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01053417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088059 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

