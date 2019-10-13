General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

NYSE GM opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

