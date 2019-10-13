Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

GWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,581,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWR opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.34. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $571.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

