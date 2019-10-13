GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.18 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

