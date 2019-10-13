Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given a $83.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $83.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $241,332.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,371 shares of company stock worth $549,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

