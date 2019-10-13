Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 60.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 55.9% during the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 19.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 16,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $190,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $903,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,340,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,099 shares of company stock worth $13,897,460 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $302.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.94. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

