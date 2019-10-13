Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after buying an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.55.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $85.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $86.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

