Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $578,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after buying an additional 2,510,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after buying an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after buying an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 423,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,460,000 after buying an additional 207,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $94.07.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

