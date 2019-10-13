Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) a $37.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.51.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $34.72.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $174,693.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signition LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

