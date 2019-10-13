Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDP. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.