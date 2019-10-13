Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1,138.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

WM stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

