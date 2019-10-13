Gradient Investments LLC Buys 202 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1,063.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.

IVW opened at $179.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.16.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6213 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

