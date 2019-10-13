Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $16.97 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

