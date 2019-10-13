Gradient Investments LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000.

BATS ICF opened at $119.61 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6941 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

