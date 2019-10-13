Gradient Investments LLC Sells 5,178 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.