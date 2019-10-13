Gradient Investments LLC Sells 5,726 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,110,000 after buying an additional 5,420,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 259.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,941,000 after buying an additional 4,312,323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $665,767,000 after buying an additional 3,789,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,221.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,660,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 3,383,518 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

