Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.88, 1,648,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 882,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

