Greene King (LON:GNK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $682.44

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $682.44 and traded as high as $848.80. Greene King shares last traded at $848.00, with a volume of 1,830,598 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Greene King to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Greene King to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Greene King in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 756.50 ($9.89).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 832.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 683.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91.

Greene King Company Profile (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

