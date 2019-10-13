GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRFS. BidaskClub downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

GRFS stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after buying an additional 280,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

