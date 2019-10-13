Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,434 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

NYSE LVS opened at $57.58 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

