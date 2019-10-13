Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,209 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,268,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,953 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,425,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,096,000 after acquiring an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 783.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 702,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.