Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.71

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $5.54. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 601,255 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Gulf Marine Services from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.