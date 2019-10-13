Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Up 7.7%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.79, 3,826,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,271,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPOR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $421.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Wood bought 40,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after buying an additional 3,660,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 915,199 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 818.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 715,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 637,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,952,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

