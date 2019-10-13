Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) Shares Down 1%

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) shares traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67, 33,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 63,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GUYFF)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

