Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HABT. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of NASDAQ HABT opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $207.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 548,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 114.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 108.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 38.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Habit Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

