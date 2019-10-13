Halma (LON:HLMA) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,705 ($22.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,714.50 ($22.40).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,889 ($24.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,099 ($27.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,961.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,898.81.

In related news, insider Adam Meyers sold 20,437 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,982 ($25.90), for a total transaction of £405,061.34 ($529,284.39).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

