Hancock Whitney (HWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $299.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. Bank of America cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

