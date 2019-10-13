HBZ coin Market Capitalization Hits $262,605.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $262,605.00 and approximately $22,601.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041047 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.28 or 0.06066329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000231 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00042755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016532 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

