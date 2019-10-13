Head-To-Head Review: Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) & Hess Midstream Partners (OTCMKTS:HESM)

Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Escalera Resources and Hess Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hess Midstream Partners $662.40 million 0.85 $372.30 million $1.27 16.24

Hess Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Escalera Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Escalera Resources and Hess Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalera Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hess Midstream Partners 0 2 6 0 2.75

Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $25.14, indicating a potential upside of 21.93%.

Volatility & Risk

Escalera Resources has a beta of 25.05, suggesting that its share price is 2,405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Escalera Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hess Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Escalera Resources does not pay a dividend. Hess Midstream Partners pays out 125.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Escalera Resources and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A Hess Midstream Partners 10.16% 2.54% 2.45%

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats Escalera Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Escalera Resources Company Profile

Escalera Resources Co., an independent energy company, explores, develops, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Rocky Mountain basins of the Western United States. It holds interests in the Atlantic Rim coalbed natural gas project located in south central Wyoming; and the Pinedale Anticline property located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming, as well as holds acreage with exploration potential in the Greater Green River Basin of Wyoming and the Huntington Basin of Nevada. The company also operates 91 producing wells in Wyoming and 1 well in Oklahoma; and gathers and transports third-party gas through its intrastate gas pipeline. As of December 31, 2014, it had estimated proved reserves of 85.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 247 thousand barrels of oil; owned interests in approximately 1,200 producing wells; and had an acreage position of 112,219 net acres in natural gas prone basins primarily located in the Rocky Mountains. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Petroleum Co. and changed its name to Escalera Resources Co. in March 2014. Escalera Resources Co. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 370 million cubic feet per day approximately, including an aggregate compression capacity of 190 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 160 thousand barrels per day. The Processing and Storage segment operates Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

