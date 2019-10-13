Head-To-Head Review: Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) vs. Daqo New Energy (NASDAQ:DQ)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight 2.66% 2.28% 1.95% Daqo New Energy -0.85% 5.57% 3.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Nlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nlight and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $191.36 million 2.85 $13.94 million $0.32 45.16 Daqo New Energy $301.60 million 1.57 $38.13 million $4.44 9.81

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nlight and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 1 5 2 0 2.13 Daqo New Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nlight presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.72%. Given Nlight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Nlight has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nlight beats Daqo New Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

