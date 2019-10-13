Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Raised to $23.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLD. Stephens initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.78. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Heartland Express by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Heartland Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Heartland Express by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

