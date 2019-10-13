Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Achieves $22.00 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and $2.28 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00231165 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,515,764 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.