Hexavest Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caci International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $233.00 price target on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caci International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total value of $54,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $108,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,288.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,411 shares of company stock worth $3,237,888 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CACI opened at $229.79 on Friday. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

