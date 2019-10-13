Hexavest Inc. Sells 6,387 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $96,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Canada Goose by 17.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canada Goose by 21.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 66,954 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Canada Goose by 454.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $959,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $39.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.16.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.