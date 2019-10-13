Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enerplus worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Boston Partners lifted its position in Enerplus by 33.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,676,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,424 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $9,963,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enerplus by 415.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,377,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $7,530,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Enerplus by 2,539.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 976,746 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERF opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.63. Enerplus Corp has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

