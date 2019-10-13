Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Horizon Oil Ltd (ASX:HZN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Horizon Oil shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 175,387 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05. The company has a market cap of $182.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

About Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN)

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons; Maari/Manaia fields in New Zealand; and Stanley condensate/gas development and six onshore permits in Papua New Guinea.

