Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.42% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $53,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

