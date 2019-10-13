Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €45.00 by Pareto Securities

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Pareto Securities in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.19 ($74.64).

ETR:BOSS opened at €38.75 ($45.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a 1-year high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

