HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Maxim Group

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 211.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get HyreCar alerts:

NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 236,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,316. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.67.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 61.94% and a negative return on equity of 96.78%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in HyreCar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in HyreCar by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HyreCar by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HyreCar by 70.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 139,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.