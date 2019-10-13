Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

INVE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Identiv from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Identiv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of INVE opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

