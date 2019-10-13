IMI’s (IMI) Sector Performer Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector performer rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,073.18 ($14.02).

LON IMI opened at GBX 984.80 ($12.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. IMI has a one year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,143 ($14.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 980.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 988.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

