IMI’s (IMI) Sector Performer Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector performer rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,073.18 ($14.02).

LON IMI opened at GBX 984.80 ($12.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. IMI has a one year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,143 ($14.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 980.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 988.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Analyst Recommendations for IMI (LON:IMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.