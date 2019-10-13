ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,021 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,870,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 464,147 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,063,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,160 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $28,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $343.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 357.97%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

