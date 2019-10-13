Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of Independence worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Independence by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Independence by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of IHC opened at $38.74 on Friday. Independence Holding has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $564.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

