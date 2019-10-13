Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Independent Bank news, Director William M. Parent sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,917,000 after acquiring an additional 847,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,894,000 after acquiring an additional 450,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,928,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 644.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 142,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

INDB traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,203. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.20. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

