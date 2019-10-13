ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.58 ($14.63).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

