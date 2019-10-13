Insider Buying: Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) Insider Buys A$30,357.39 in Stock

Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) insider Ross Dobinson acquired 164,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$30,357.39 ($21,530.06).

Ross Dobinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acrux alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Ross Dobinson acquired 40,000 shares of Acrux stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$7,320.00 ($5,191.49).

On Tuesday, September 24th, Ross Dobinson acquired 33,892 shares of Acrux stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$6,202.24 ($4,398.75).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Ross Dobinson acquired 56,925 shares of Acrux stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$9,961.88 ($7,065.16).

Shares of ACR stock opened at A$0.18 ($0.13) on Friday. Acrux Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of A$0.26 ($0.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60.

About Acrux

Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes specialty and generic topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of adult males who have low or no testosterone.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Acrux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.