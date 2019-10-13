Insider Buying: Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Insider Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) insider William Ludlam acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $21,072.00.

William Ludlam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, William Ludlam acquired 5,050 shares of Chiasma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $24,795.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.79 on Friday. Chiasma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Chiasma Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 101,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 60,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

