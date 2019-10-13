Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Sells $280,770.30 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $280,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacqueline Scanlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,531 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $195,110.64.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.47. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

